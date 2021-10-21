Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $179.10 Million Stock Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,026,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of J & J Snack Foods worth $179,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 9,069.2% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 170,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,810,000 after purchasing an additional 168,869 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 34.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2,650.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $947,014.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JJSF opened at $148.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 65.24 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.68. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $129.88 and a twelve month high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $324.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.17 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.93%.

JJSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

