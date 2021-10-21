Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $140.73 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 577,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,708 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Amgen worth $140,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.58.

AMGN stock opened at $209.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.47. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.47 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $119.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.