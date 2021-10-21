Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $132.48 Million Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,784,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863,619 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.03% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $132,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $58.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $59.81. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 9,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $478,473.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,298 shares of company stock worth $6,204,484 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

