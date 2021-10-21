Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,029,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 518,905 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $136,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 671.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESNT stock opened at $49.71 on Thursday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average is $46.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 18.56%.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESNT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

