Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 987,078 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 82.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,180,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 987,078 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.62% of Yandex worth $154,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YNDX. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Yandex by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Yandex by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yandex by 0.6% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 31,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yandex by 8.8% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yandex during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on YNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Yandex stock opened at $76.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.01 and a 200-day moving average of $70.05. Yandex has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $82.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.69, a P/E/G ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). Yandex had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

