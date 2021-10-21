Mac Armstrong Sells 12,000 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $948,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Thursday, September 16th, Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,024,200.00.

Palomar stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,344. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $115.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 197.88 and a beta of -0.28.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 13.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 9.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 15.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.