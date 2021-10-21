Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 16,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 87,945 shares.The stock last traded at $21.15 and had previously closed at $21.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Luxfer alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

In other news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,653,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,179,000 after purchasing an additional 93,516 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 28,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Company Profile (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.