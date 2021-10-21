Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAZR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

LAZR traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.25. 61,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,072,563. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million. On average, analysts predict that Luminar Technologies will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 21.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 190.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

