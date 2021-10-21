Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 364,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 153,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE LUMN opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.05. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. Research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

