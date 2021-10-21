LuaSwap (LUA) Price Reaches $0.0751 on Exchanges

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. In the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. LuaSwap has a market cap of $8.94 million and $282,902.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0751 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00043804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.34 or 0.00200252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00099326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 220,093,902 coins and its circulating supply is 119,028,021 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

