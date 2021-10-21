LPL Financial LLC Sells 294,939 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 62.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,939 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.50% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $8,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 428,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,310,000 after acquiring an additional 31,833 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,984,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $199,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 103.0% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 110,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 56,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.63 on Thursday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.63 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.