LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,611 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF worth $9,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 56.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JHMT opened at $95.86 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $64.16 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.18 and its 200 day moving average is $89.06.

