LPL Financial LLC Buys 4,235 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 45.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $8,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 192.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 685.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Markston International LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 64.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total transaction of $7,064,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,850 shares of company stock valued at $25,491,385. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $758.18 on Thursday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.54 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $668.96 and a 200-day moving average of $622.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.44.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. The company had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $519.33.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.