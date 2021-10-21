LPL Financial LLC Buys 4,024 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $101.34 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

