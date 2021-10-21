Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will report $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.08 and the highest is $2.55. Lowe’s Companies posted earnings of $1.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $11.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.04 to $11.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.78 to $12.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $225.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $225.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

