Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Shares Gap Up to $45.89

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.89, but opened at $47.17. Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares last traded at $47.69, with a volume of 433 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average of $38.93. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Loral Space & Communications Inc. alerts:

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,251 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $23,797,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 597,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after purchasing an additional 415,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.