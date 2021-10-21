Loop Capital Boosts Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target to $48.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Shares of NYSE XM traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.19. 52,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,259. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion and a PE ratio of -73.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.15. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $83,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,442 shares of company stock worth $236,800 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,766,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,885,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 2,016.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,050,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

