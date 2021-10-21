Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lonza Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will earn $1.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lonza Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $79.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.12. Lonza Group has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $86.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

