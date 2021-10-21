Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.26. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $174,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $267,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

