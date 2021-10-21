Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Raised by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,430,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.5% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,598,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $590,828,000 after acquiring an additional 64,530 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.03.

LMT stock opened at $371.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.63. The firm has a market cap of $102.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

