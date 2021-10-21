Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Raised to C$92.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LBLCF. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.53.

Shares of LBLCF opened at $74.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.06. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $75.41.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

