Litecoin (LTC) Hits Market Cap of $14.26 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $207.31 or 0.00319204 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion and $3.22 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000501 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,794,745 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

