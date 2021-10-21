Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,445,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,140 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.90% of Liquidity Services worth $62,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,341,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $20.85 on Thursday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $738.92 million, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%.

In related news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $377,507.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,797 shares in the company, valued at $230,131.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Liquidity Services Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.