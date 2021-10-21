Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Línea Directa Aseguradora in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Línea Directa Aseguradora alerts:

Shares of LNDAF stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. Línea Directa Aseguradora has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00.

Linea Directa Aseguradora, SA engages in the direct insurance and reinsurance business in Spain. The company offers motor, home, health, and other insurance products, as well as other activities under the LÃ­nea Directa, Aprecio, Penelope Seguros, and Vivaz Seguros brands. It distributes its product through telephone and internet sales channels.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Línea Directa Aseguradora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Línea Directa Aseguradora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.