Linden Advisors LP Makes New Investment in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS)

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,300,000. Linden Advisors LP owned about 18.43% of BYTE Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,238,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $724,000.

BYTE Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.72 during midday trading on Thursday. 17 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,006. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.11.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

