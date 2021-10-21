Linden Advisors LP Makes New $11.60 Million Investment in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,200,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,000. Linden Advisors LP owned approximately 2.78% of Cartesian Growth at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cartesian Growth alerts:

GLBL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,010. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.