Linden Advisors LP Buys New Position in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW)

Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 600,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OEPW. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter worth approximately $23,234,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the second quarter worth $7,513,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter worth $7,322,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter worth $7,320,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter valued at $6,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OEPW remained flat at $$9.78 during midday trading on Thursday. 124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,305. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

