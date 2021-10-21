Linden Advisors LP Buys New Holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,625,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Hera Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,952. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

