Linden Advisors LP Acquires New Shares in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT)

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 830,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,088,000. Linden Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the second quarter worth about $1,136,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the second quarter valued at about $2,924,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the second quarter valued at about $2,937,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the second quarter valued at about $3,182,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners alerts:

ATSPT remained flat at $$9.78 on Thursday. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.