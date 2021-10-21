Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMST remained flat at $$18.25 during midday trading on Thursday. 340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.81. Limestone Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

