Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2,079.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,239 shares during the period. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $434,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,802 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.41.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

