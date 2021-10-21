Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives $13.35 Average Target Price from Analysts

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.35.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $434,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $608,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,802 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LBRT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,088. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

