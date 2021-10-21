Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Sold by Cook & Bynum Capital Management LLC

Cook & Bynum Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,866,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,225 shares during the period. Liberty Latin America accounts for approximately 29.6% of Cook & Bynum Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cook & Bynum Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $38,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at $38,929,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1,805.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,617,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,426 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.4% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,070,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,489,000 after acquiring an additional 557,624 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 292.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 746,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 556,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QVT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth about $6,696,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LILAK shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,702. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.