LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target Cut to $190.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.70% from the company’s current price.
LHCG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.17.
LHC Group stock opened at $149.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $133.08 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.92.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $151,206,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LHC Group Company Profile
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.