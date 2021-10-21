LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target Cut to $190.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.70% from the company’s current price.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.17.

LHC Group stock opened at $149.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $133.08 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.92.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. LHC Group’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $151,206,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

