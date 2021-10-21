Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director David A. Friedman Sells 25,000 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $623,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LEVI opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,786 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $192,732,000 after buying an additional 771,432 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 38.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,707,795 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $160,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,839 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth $71,248,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,516,901 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $60,179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,535 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $58,531,000 after purchasing an additional 292,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEVI. upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

