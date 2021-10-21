Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.20% of Mesa Laboratories worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 284.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 112.0% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 37.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.48, for a total transaction of $380,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $378,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,651.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,759. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $307.38 on Thursday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $325.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.03 and a 200-day moving average of $272.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 415.38 and a beta of 0.38.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $34.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

