Legal & General Group Plc Sells 9,372 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,372 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $267,843.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $78.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average of $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.07 and a 1-year high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $222.88 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 19.01%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

