Legal & General Group Plc Has $3 Million Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 33.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,197 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 449,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 95,543 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 18.9% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 432,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after acquiring an additional 68,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Game Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IGT opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.31 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average of $21.74. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

IGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

