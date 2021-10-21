Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,407 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNTG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut their target price on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $69.56. The stock has a market cap of $665.66 million, a P/E ratio of 58.68 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average is $35.05.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

