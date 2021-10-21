LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Announces Earnings Results

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. LCNB had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.56%.

NASDAQ LCNB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,941. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $216.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.93. LCNB has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.03%.

In related news, EVP Michael Robert Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $25,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,829.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LCNB stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,998 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of LCNB as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LCNB. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LCNB in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCNB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

