Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Announces Earnings Results

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $38.77. The company had a trading volume of 591,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,700,759. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

LVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

