Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.81% from the company’s previous close.

LGO has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Largo Resources to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of LGO traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.22. The company had a trading volume of 52,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,578. Largo Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.90 and a twelve month high of C$22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$919.71 million and a P/E ratio of 33.54.

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$66.71 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Largo Resources will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

