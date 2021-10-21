Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70-1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.Landstar System also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.550-$2.650 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.54.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.95. 352,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,023. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $122.63 and a 52 week high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.90%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landstar System stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 40,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

