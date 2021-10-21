Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Landstar System updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.550-$2.650 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $2.55-2.65 EPS.

LSTR stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.95. The company had a trading volume of 352,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,023. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.38. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $122.63 and a 1-year high of $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landstar System stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

