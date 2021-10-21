Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $750.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $815.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.08.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research stock opened at $565.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $585.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $614.58. Lam Research has a one year low of $333.31 and a one year high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,491,022,000 after buying an additional 77,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lam Research by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,174,000 after purchasing an additional 76,562 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,273,000 after purchasing an additional 317,451 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,627,000 after purchasing an additional 532,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,137 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.