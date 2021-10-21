Laboratory Co. of America (LH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America to post earnings of $4.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. On average, analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $278.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.88 and its 200 day moving average is $279.29. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $192.79 and a 1 year high of $309.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.