Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to report earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Krystal Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.65) to ($2.96). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRYS. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 64.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 269.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 22.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4,815.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRYS opened at $48.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.15. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

