Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Hits New 52-Week High at $300.00

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.92) and last traded at GBX 296 ($3.87), with a volume of 2219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 294 ($3.84).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Kosmos Energy from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 185.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 203.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.02.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

