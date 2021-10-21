Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kohl’s has lagged the industry in the past three months. The company is battling supply-chain headwinds. Management on its last earnings call highlighted that it encountered delays related to inventory receipt across several business areas owing to temporary factory closures and port congestion. Also, the company’s SG&A expenses have been rising year over year for the past few quarters now. Nevertheless, Kohl’s has been benefiting from its strategic framework, which focuses on driving top-line growth; expanding operating margin; implementing disciplined capital management as well as undertaking an agile, accountable and inclusive culture. Also, the company’s strong brand portfolio and partnerships are diving growth. Kohl’s is committed to become the perfect shopping destination for the holiday shopping season.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.13. 70,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.70.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 411.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Kohl’s by 166.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

