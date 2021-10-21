Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Knowles posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.40 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,122.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 1,675.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 1,092.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KN stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,669,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,468. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87. Knowles has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

